Air Force security services contract worth $4.5B won by General Dynamics after resolving protests

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy General Dynamics

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia. General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) has secured all initial task orders on the Department of the Air Force's Security Support Services indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract worth $4.5 billion, according to a company statement.

The financial details of the task orders are not available for public disclosure due to program sensitivities, the company says.

Initially awarded in February 2021, the IDIQ contract underwent multiple protests by a competing firm. In August 2023, the Air Force confirmed that all such protests had been resolved, the statement reads.

The services include information security, personnel security, communications security, counterintelligence analysis, and cybersecurity assessments, according to the company.