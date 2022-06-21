Army inks $84.5 million engineering contract for FVL program

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. IT engineering firm SMX has won a contract with the U.S. Army related to the Future Vertical Lift (FVL) program -- the Future Long Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) program services contract -- valued at $84.5 million over five years to provide engineering, logistics, and acquisition/strategic planning services to U.S. Army ASA(ALT)/PEO Aviation.

SMX officials say that the most recent contract win -- the company has been working with the Army since 2017 -- enables SMX to help the U.S. Army develop and field the next generation of affordable vertical lift tactical assault/utility aircraft.

SMX operates facilities in Huntsville and the Washington, D.C. area, with additional locations in California, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, and Massachusetts.