Combat-training suite from Cubic Defense adopted by Australia's air force

June 15, 2023

Graphic courtesy Cubic

SAN DIEGO. Cubic Defense won a contract with the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) under which the RAAF will operate Cubic's SPEAR [Simplified Planning, Execution, Analysis and Reconstruction] air combat training software suite.

Under the terms of the contract, the RAAF will use SPEAR software for air-combat exercise control, debrief software, installation, and introduction into service support. The enriched mission data and advanced analytics enable greater debrief fidelity, say Cubic officials.

Paul Shew, president of Cubic Defense, asserts that SPEAR delivers a complete and effective playback of when, how, and what happened that frees the majority of the debrief time to figure out why it happened, thereby reducing the traditional debrief time by 90 minutes. "SPEAR provides unprecedented technology for evaluating training effectiveness and designing future exercises and gives exercise staff important evidence for future upgrades.”

The capability is being installed and implemented at RAAF Williamtown during the lead-up to Exercise TASMAN SHIELD; rollout of SPEAR will also extend into Amberley, Tindal, and Darwin bases. The company notes that SPEAR is already operational in the U.S., Canada, U.K., and Middle East.

