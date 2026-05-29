Military Embedded Systems

Integrated Combat System baseline delivered to U.S. Navy by Lockheed Martin

News

May 29, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Integrated Combat System baseline delivered to U.S. Navy by Lockheed Martin
Image via Lockheed Martin

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey. Lockheed Martin delivered the first Integrated Combat System (ICS)-enabled baseline to the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

The ICS-enabled baseline combines existing combat-system functions with infrastructure intended to support a common development approach across Navy surface combatants, the statement reads. The delivery also begins a planned six-month cycle for updates and certifications that will be fielded across the fleet, according to the company.

The first package, known as Aegis BL9.C3.0, was compiled from the Forge development environment and includes a reworked display component, Tactical Platform as a Service (PaaS), and additional operational capabilities, the statement reads. Tactical PaaS is intended to provide a foundation for containerized software within the combat-system baseline, the company says.

Future deliveries are expected to add capabilities, sensors, effectors, and software through follow-on baseline updates, according to the statement. Lockheed Martin says the effort is intended to move the Navy toward a single ICS-enabled baseline for surface combatants on a set update schedule.

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