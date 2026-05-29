Rotary-wing defense work to be supported in Canada by Airbus & partners

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Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Airbus OTTAWA, Canada. Airbus signed separate cooperation agreements with CAE Inc., L3Harris Technologies, and RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada to support future Canadian defense programs and industry collaboration, the company announced in a statement.

The agreements, signed at CANSEC, create individual frameworks for the companies to assess future work tied to Canadian defense requirements, with an emphasis on rotary-wing platforms, the statement reads.

Under the agreements, CAE would bring training, simulation, and mission-support capabilities for defense and security customers, while L3Harris would provide WESCAM MX-Series electro-optical/infrared (EO/IR) sensor systems for imaging applications, the company says. Pratt & Whitney Canada would support propulsion-related work, including engines associated with the H175 and H175M helicopter platforms, according to the statement.

The agreements are intended to combine Canadian capabilities in propulsion, reconnaissance, and simulation as Airbus evaluates rotary-wing opportunities for Canada’s defense sector, the statement adds.