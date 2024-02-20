Military Embedded Systems

Cyber agreement garners DornerWorks $1.2 million SBIR contract

News

February 20, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. DornerWorks reports that AFWERX [a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory and the innovation arm of the Air Force] granted it a $1.2 million Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award focused on a virtualization solution to address pressing cybersecurity challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF).

According to the DornerWorks announcement, the company will provide the Air Force with a high-assurance cybersecurity foundation -- seL4 Hypervisor + DevSecOps -- that can scale to defend against current and future cyber threats. 

The seL4 microkernel is an open-source operating system aimed at use as a trustworthy foundation for building safety- and security-critical systems. 

