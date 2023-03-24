Cyber contract with Air Force nets Owl Cyber $35 million extension

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

COLUMBIA, Md. Secure-systems provider Owl Cyber Defense Solutions has won an increase totaling $35 million to a previously awarded contract with the Air Force Research Lab (AFRL) to produce and install secure collaborative technology software and hardware for the Air Force.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) announcement of the increase, the contract mod brings the total cumulative ceiling of the contract to $70 million.

Work under the terms of the contract will be performed at Owl's facilities in Columbia, Maryland, and will be completed by June 2025.