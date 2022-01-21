Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity contract for U.S. Army won by NCI Information Systems

January 21, 2022

RESTON, Va. NCI Information Systems, Inc., provider of advanced information technology solutions and professional services to U.S. government agencies, announced it has won one of the five prime positions on the Multiple Award (MA) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) U.S Army Information Systems Engineering Command’s (USAISEC) Total Engineering and Integration Services IV contract.

Under the 10-year indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract, with a maximum ordering of $800 million, NCI claims it will continue to provide USAISEC with engineering and integration services, including cybersecurity at locations globally.

According to the company, the TEIS IV is a follow-on to TEIS III, also supported by NCI, and is intended to enable the Army to invest in technology and development to ensure command and control operations on a global scale, as well as the security and efficiency of warfighters.

NCI officials claim the company will support work on the TEIS IV contract at Fort Huachuca, Ariz., and at U.S. Army facilities and deployments worldwide. The TEIS IV contract requires support at secure locations to provide secure infrastructure, planning, design, development, testing, and related services. 

 

