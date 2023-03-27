Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity firm to deploy cloud computing for secret data to DoD

March 27, 2023

Cybersecurity firm to deploy cloud computing for secret data to DoD
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. Cybersecurity firm Summit 7 is collaborating with Microsoft to deploy the Microsoft Azure Government Secret cloud to Defense Industrial Base (DIB) partners to handle sensitive data on behalf of the Department of Defense. 

According to the announcement, the use of Microsoft's Azure Government Secret will enable government customers and partners to handle secret-level classified workloads and classified secret-level data, while maintaining security and compliance with current federal cyber mandates.

Scott Edwards, CEO of Summit 7, said of the deal: "Summit 7 has acquired over 700 clients in the Defense Industrial Base, many of which need have needed Azure Government to protect CUI [controlled unclassified information], ITAR [International Traffic in Arms Regulations], and other sensitive data. The ability to provide Azure Government Secret to our government customers will allow them to continue to innovate, transform, and further protect the integrity of the United States front line." 

