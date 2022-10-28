Military Embedded Systems

Cybersecurity project for USAF supply chain garners contract extension

October 28, 2022

U.S. Air Force photo.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. Supply-chain security firm Anchore announced a tactical funding award in the amount of $1.58 million, intended to extend its Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase II contract with the U.S. Air Force Platform One (P1) program. 

Dan Nurmi, CTO of Anchore, details his company's part in the project: "Anchore's role in this contract award is to continue developing technology that identifies and illuminates the constantly evolving software components that are used to compose critical infrastructure across a broad spectrum of programs."

According to the award announcement, Anchore's industry-standard software bill of materials (SBOM) formats help the U.S. Deparment of Defense (DoD)'s cybersecurity apparatus publish SBOMs for broad consumption and track for unexpected drift to mitigate supply-chain risk. In a May 2021 Executive Order, President Biden encouraged federal agencies to mandate the use of SBOM as a best practice as a way of preventing malicious activity and maintaining cybersecurity. 

