Data systems at Space Force sites to get $444 million modernization under SAIC contract

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Space Force photo RESTON, Va. Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) reports landing a contract worth $444 million to modernize the launch instrumentation and information systems at U.S. Space Force launch sites in Florida and California.

Under the terms of the contested Digital Transformation, Acquisition, Modernization and Modification (DTAMM) contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, SAIC is tasked with modernizing old-style space launch range instrumentation and processes to support an accelerated cadence of space missions, according to the SAIC announcement.

Five-year agreement

Some of the projects under the DTAMM contract -- a five-year agreement, with options to extend for an additional five years -- include installation of cloud infrastructure, software factory, and software-development services, together with implementation of cybersecurity measures.

Work under DTAMM will be performed at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.