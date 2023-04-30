Digistor secure data storage receives common criteria certification, NIAP listing

Press Release

VANCOUVER, Wash. Secure data-at-rest (DAR) storage provider Digistor announced that its FIPS 140-2 L2 certified self-encrypting drives have achieved Common Criteria certification and are the first and only PCIe/NVMe and SATA storage devices on the National Information Assurance Partnership Product Compliant List offered at COTS-level pricing.

“The NIAP listing further validates our customers’ decisions to use Digistor FIPS-certified SSDs and assures their solutions meet the most stringent cybersecurity standards,” said Randal Barber, CEO of parent company CDSG. “More importantly, these NIAP-listed SSDs are the basis of our Citadel pre-boot authentication (PBA) solutions, which are instrumental to creating NSA’s Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) DAR solutions. This gives all private and public organizations access to the most advanced, highly secure SSDs available with the critical international Common Criteria certification, regardless of their budget constraints.”

The validation report -- with a date of March 14, 2023 -- lists evaluated products including M.2 PCIe Gen 3x4 NVMe, M.2 SATA, and 2.5-inch SATA solid state self-encrypting drives that use full drive encryption to protect DAR on a lost or stolen device. Using products that meet Common Criteria mean that designers can trust that solutions they develop for securing DAR in laptops, desktops, and other devices, are more readily accepted internationally and meet higher security requirements for sensitive and classified data.