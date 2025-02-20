Military Embedded Systems

DIU adds Mobilicom datalinks to Blue UAS cybersecurity framework

February 20, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Mobilicom graphic

PALO ALTO, Calif. and WASHINGTON. Mobilicom announced that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) approved and added the Mobilicom SkyHopper PRO and SkyHopperPRO Lite datalinks to the DIU Blue UAS Framework. 

The Blue UAS Framework certification -- established by the DIU to rapidly vet and scale commercial uncrewed aerial systems (UASs) -- tests, selects, and maintains a roster of National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA)-compliant, policy-approved UAS components and software that meet the standards of the DoD plus industry, federal, state, and local governments. The framework approves a short list of vendors with advanced capabilities for Blue UAS developers, with an eye to reducing risk for government customers. 

The company's Blue UAS compliance announcement describes its products: The SkyHopper PRO is a high-performance cognitive software-defined radio (SDR) for aerial and ground platforms designed for use in small UASs, robotics, and multiplatform integration. SkyHopper PRO Lite is a compact cognitive SDR that is size, weight, and power (SWaP)-optimized for aerial drones and smaller robotics. Both use Mobilicom’s ICE cybersecurity protection, which secures mission-critical communications against electronic warfare threats. 

Uncrewed systems purchased by the DoD must abide by NDAA requirements, one of which prohibits the use of equipment made in China.

Mobilicom

1 Rakefet Street
Shoham, Israel 6083705
DIU [Defense Innovation Unit]

U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

1400 Defense Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301-1400
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned - Payloads
Avionics
