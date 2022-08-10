DoD cyber and insider threat analysis contract won by Torch.AI

Military Embedded Systems

August 10, 2022

LEAWOOD, Kansas. Artificial intelligence data infrastructure company Torch.AI won a contract from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) to provide software for a new cyber and insider threat analysis capability called the System for Insider Threat Hindrance (SITH), the company announced in a statement.

The company notes that insider threats are one of the biggest reasons that cyber attacks are growing across all industries, with employees, former employees, vendors, business partners, and business associates all representing threats for data breaches. The SITH system aims to use machine learning and automation to better detect these threats.

The SITH system was built along with the DoD Chief Digital and AI Office's (CDAO) Directorate for Digital Services (DDS), on behalf of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA). "CDAO is responsible for the acceleration of the DOD's adoption of data, analytics, and AI to generate decision advantage from the boardroom to the battlefield," the statement reads.

It is the second significant contract win for Torch.AI this month. The company also recently won a contract from the Navy's Digital Warfare Office (DWO) to provide AI and data infrastructure software capabilities for the agency.

DoD photo: Staff Sgt. Jeremy Bowcock, U.S. Air Force/Released.
