Highest level of DoD security classification now available through Game Warden platform

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Second Front Systems WILMINGTON, Del. Second Front Systems (2F), a public-benefit software company that facilitates the delivery of mission-critical software solutions, announced that Learn to Win training software is now available for use by U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Impact Level 6 (IL6, classified level) through 2F's Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment.

According to the 2F announcement, Learn to Win training software training modernizes on-the-job training, enhances proficiency, and accelerates mission-critical learning for DoD-connected users by enabling military personnel to safely access their training on mobile, tablet, and desktop devices.

Learn to Win is the first application to reach IL6 -- specifically designated for classified information, up to and including information classified as SECRET -- through the Game Warden platform.

"Being able to deploy mission-critical training in a rapid and secure way is a strategic imperative for our military. Leveraging Game Warden has helped us achieve that goal for our 20+ DoD customer organizations," said Andrew Powell, Learn to Win's Co-Founder and CEO. "This software deployment at IL6 solidifies and furthers our stance as a trusted technology partner to the DoD at the most secure level."

"Warfighters need access to the best software on the networks where they execute their missions, not only on their personal devices," said Tyler Sweatt, 2F's CEO. "This deployment addresses the need for more technology at the top security level head on and is the first of many as we enable some of the best software in the world to support our national security professionals on the networks and in the form factor that mission requires."