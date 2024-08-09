Military Embedded Systems

Intelligence spot on large GSA contract awarded to LIS Solutions

News

August 09, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Intelligence spot on large GSA contract awarded to LIS Solutions
Image courtesy LIS Solutions

CHANTILLY, Va. Intelligence and cyber solutions provider LIS Solutions reports that it won a spot on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ Multi-Agency Contract (MAC) for a ten-year term.

Under the terms of the LIS Solutions portion of the contract under OASIS+, the company will focus on the Intelligence Services Domain of the GSA master contract, with a concentration on command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C3ISR) mission requirements.

According to the company's announcement, OASIS+ is a government-wide, multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) acquisition program promulgated by the GSA as part of its ongoing commitment to small-business participation in federal contracting.

Featured Companies

LIS Solutions

Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned - ISR
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
Sweden chooses C-390 Millennium as new military transport aircraft

November 11, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Stock image
News
Wireless power beaming technology for U.S. Army to be developed by Raytheon

November 14, 2024

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via KNDS
News
German reconnaissance vehicles to receive upgraded sensor technology from Hensoldt

November 13, 2024

More Comms