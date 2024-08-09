Intelligence spot on large GSA contract awarded to LIS Solutions

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy LIS Solutions

CHANTILLY, Va. Intelligence and cyber solutions provider LIS Solutions reports that it won a spot on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS)+ Multi-Agency Contract (MAC) for a ten-year term.

Under the terms of the LIS Solutions portion of the contract under OASIS+, the company will focus on the Intelligence Services Domain of the GSA master contract, with a concentration on command, control, communications, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C3ISR) mission requirements.

According to the company's announcement, OASIS+ is a government-wide, multiple-award, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (ID/IQ) acquisition program promulgated by the GSA as part of its ongoing commitment to small-business participation in federal contracting.