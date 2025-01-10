Large GSA OASIS+ IT and engineering contract taps Saalex Corp.

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Saalex WASHINGTON. Engineering and IT company Saalex announced that it won a spot on the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus (OASIS+) contract in the technical and engineering (T&E) domain; the OASIS+ contract is a multiple-award vehicle with a ceiling value of approximately $1 trillion.

According to information from the GSA, the OASIS+ T&E domain focuses on companies that can help the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal agencies with specialized engineering, geoscience, and technical professional services.

Under the terms of the contract, Saalex will pitch solutions in areas such as engineering design, development of machines and systems, materials science, and technical consulting services.

The contract scope includes requirements for specific engineering and technical professional skills performed by engineers, geologists, geophysicists, and technicians, all of which are services essential for handling specialized operating conditions and technical challenges faced by government agencies.

Companies with a place on the OASIS+ contract are able to compete for task orders supporting federal agencies' technical and engineering requirements through December 2033. The Saalex award extends to both Saalex Corporation and its subsidiary, Spalding Consulting, Inc.