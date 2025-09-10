Precise Systems acquires Mission Focused Systems

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. Precise Systems announced that it has acquired Mission Focused Systems (MFS), a company that delivers systems engineering; cybersecurity; and research, experimentation, and prototyping solutions.

The acquisition, say Precise Systems officials, strengthens Precise Systems’ ability to provide mission-critical solutions across multiple domains while further advancing its commitment to supporting the joint warfighter.

“This acquisition reflects our strategic vision to broaden our capabilities and deepen our impact across the defense community,” said Scott Pfister, President and CEO of Precise Systems. “Mission Focused Systems shares our dedication to innovation, customer service, and supporting the mission of our nation’s Warfighters. Together, we will provide even greater value and expertise to our customers.”

The acquisition announcement notes that MFS specializes in agile model-based systems and systems-of-systems engineering, modeling and simulation, rapid solutioneering, and assessment of integrated solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), intelligence community, federal agencies, and commercial sectors. The acquisition, say Precise Systems officials, not only grows Precise Systems’ technical expertise but also strengthens its ability to deliver integrated solutions for the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps, and other defense partners.