Military Embedded Systems

Simulation technology from SAIC will help U.S. Air Force assess next-gen weapons systems

News

December 10, 2021

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: SAIC

RESTON, Va. Information technology contractor SAIC (Science Applications International Corp.) has won a five-year contract valued at $99 million with the U.S. Air Force under which the company will continue work with the Weapon Engagement Simulation Technology for Advanced Research (WESTAR) program -- within the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) -- on development of modeling capabilities to assist in the research, development, and transition of Air Force weapons systems.

Under the terms of the contract, SAIC is tasked with using simulation technologies to help the AFRL develop multispectral/multimodal phenomenology modeling capabilities, advance the state of the art of software/hardware-in-the-loop test technology, and perform a critical role in the research, development, and transition of Air Force munitions. 

SAIC has worked with the AFRL since 2000 to on next-generation weapons system development.

Featured Companies

SAIC

215 Wynn Drive
Huntsville, AL 35806
Website

Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Directed Energy Directorate at Kirtland Air Force Base

2000 Wyoming Blvd SE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Press Release
Liteye Announces First Spyglass 3-D Radar Customer and Full Production
More Unmanned
A.I.
U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Lauren Parsons
News
AI to bolster data-driven supply chain operations for U.S. Air Force
More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic: SAIC
News
Simulation technology from SAIC will help U.S. Air Force assess next-gen weapons systems
More Cyber
Comms
News
High-density power for New Space missions needed as demand booms, study predicts
More Comms