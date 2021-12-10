Simulation technology from SAIC will help U.S. Air Force assess next-gen weapons systems

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic: SAIC RESTON, Va. Information technology contractor SAIC (Science Applications International Corp.) has won a five-year contract valued at $99 million with the U.S. Air Force under which the company will continue work with the Weapon Engagement Simulation Technology for Advanced Research (WESTAR) program -- within the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) -- on development of modeling capabilities to assist in the research, development, and transition of Air Force weapons systems.

Under the terms of the contract, SAIC is tasked with using simulation technologies to help the AFRL develop multispectral/multimodal phenomenology modeling capabilities, advance the state of the art of software/hardware-in-the-loop test technology, and perform a critical role in the research, development, and transition of Air Force munitions.

SAIC has worked with the AFRL since 2000 to on next-generation weapons system development.