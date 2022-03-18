Software and hardware cybersecurity solution released by HENSOLDT

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image. FRANCE. HENSOLDT France, the French subsidiary of sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT, has developed a combined software and hardware solution for cybersecurity that can be individually adapted to customer requirements.

According to the company, the X7 technology is designed to provide a cyber-protection solution that can be used in all types of military systems, namely in tactical platforms requiring low size, weight, and power electronics.

Officials claim that the main security feature of X7 is IP network encryption. In addition, X7 manages network segregation as well as secure data storage, and handles information of various classification levels. Furthermore, X7 has features that render the stored data unusable if compromised.

X7 uses the latest electronic components for its hardware base and places them in a compact housing that can be adapted to the available space, depending on whether it is to be used in any kind of tactical platforms or soldier-carried.