Military Embedded Systems

Software and hardware cybersecurity solution released by HENSOLDT

News

March 18, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HENSOLDT image.

FRANCE. HENSOLDT France, the French subsidiary of sensor solutions provider HENSOLDT, has developed a combined software and hardware solution for cybersecurity that can be individually adapted to customer requirements.

According to the company, the X7 technology is designed to provide a cyber-protection solution that can be used in all types of military systems, namely in tactical platforms requiring low size, weight, and power electronics.

Officials claim that the main security feature of X7 is IP network encryption. In addition, X7 manages network segregation as well as secure data storage, and handles information of various classification levels. Furthermore, X7 has features that render the stored data unusable if compromised.

X7 uses the latest electronic components for its hardware base and places them in a compact housing that can be adapted to the available space, depending on whether it is to be used in any kind of tactical platforms or soldier-carried.

 

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Cyber - Encryption
Unmanned
GA-ASI photo.
News
Huneed Technologies to supply hardware for GA-ASI's unmanned aircraft
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Echodyne photo.
News
U.S. Army force protection program selects Echodyne radars
More Radar/EW
A.I.
Library of Congress photo.
News
DoD warfighter network plan leveraging AI, predictive analytics released
More A.I.
Comms
Northrop Grumman photo.
News
Battle command system demonstrates JADC2 capability with Army
More Comms