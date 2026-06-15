GIVING BACK: Better Back Nine Foundation

Blog

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting the Better Back Nine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charity that uses golf as a conduit to foster camaraderie and community among post-9/11 Special Operations Forces (SOF) combat veterans and active operators.

The organization was started in 2023 by Ryan Novak and Jason Mitchell, both U.S. Air Force Combat Controllers with more than 30 years of combined service. Dedicated to post-9/11 SOF combat veterans, the foundation uses golf to foster friendship, mental well-being, and physical resilience through the shared love of the game. Better Back Nine says that it aims to make a meaningful impact on the lives of these veterans, fostering a community that uplifts and supports their journey to improved health and resilience.

The foundation operates programs across the U.S., curating premium and immersive golf experiences, both single-day group events featuring lessons, play, dinner, and outreach; and longer adventures the foundation calls “Epic Trips,” which can include lessons, equipment fitting, chiropractic sessions, premium accommodations, and more.

All program participants are entered into the same alumni network, as the founders want program alumni to not only stay in touch with the national organization, but also to maintain connections with their regional groups, in an effort to foster ongoing post-service networking and companionship.

The organization also runs golf tournaments and other fundraising events to raise money for its programs.

For additional information please visit https://betterbacknine.org/.