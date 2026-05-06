GIVING BACK: Word of Honor Fund

Blog

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Each issue, the editorial staff of Military Embedded Systems will highlight a different organization that benefits the military, veterans, and their families. We are honored to cover the technology that protects those who protect us every day.

This issue we are highlighting the Word of Honor Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization that provides a continuum of support and facilitates milestone events for the surviving children of Navy SEALs and Special Operations personnel who die while assigned or attached to select Naval Special Operations groups.

Since its inception in 2012, Word of Honor Fund has attempted to step in to provide support directly to the children of fallen naval personnel. Childrens’ mentors provide critical and often missing pieces of a parent’s legacy: The organization says that it is the mission of the Fund to ensure that linkages and bonds with mentors – both within and outside their families – remain strong and intact. The fund, with what it calls its milestone events, states that the events and connections both lays the foundation for the survivors’ development and reinforces the integrity of service members’ solemn commitment to each other.

Children of fallen service members can participate in these milestone events up to the age of 18 at no charge. Examples of recent events for fund participants include memberships to flight schools and scuba diving schools; participation in defensive-driving programs, tickets to the Super Bowl, Army-Navy football game, and Disney World; ski instruction and vacation; and a science-education excursion.

The fund’s volunteers also hold the annual memorial picnic at the Word of Honor Fund Memorial Tree Garden in Virginia Beach, organized by the fund’s leadership team for the participating Gold Star Families. The organization says that the Tree Garden represents a physical place of remembrance where the fallen can be honored.

For additional information please visit https://wordofhonorfund.com/.