Chassis Manager Ensures Proper Operation in Systems Aligned to SOSA™

Highlights:

Chassis manager aligned to SOSA Technical Standard 1.0 with power management and cooling control

Compliant with VITA 46.11 Tier 3, with firewall and SOSA out-of-band command support

Designed for a wide range of harsh embedded applications

Web-based GUI for clear, convenient access to system data

Elma’s new VITA 46.11 Tier 3 chassis manager comes as a standalone unit or can be mounted on a carrier card. 3U and 6U conduction-cooled plug-in versions and an air-cooled 3U version are also available. The card offers firewall support and SOSA out-of-band command support as well as 16 digital inputs and 16 configurable digital outputs that provide a high degree of system management function.

Ideal for use in a wide range of embedded computing applications through the military and defense industries, the new chassis manager helps ensure overall system health and proper operation. This includes maintaining a components and sensor inventory and receiving reports and notices from installed intelligent field replaceable units (FRU).

The SOSA aligned chassis manager can also adjust the fan speed for over/under temperature conditions and report or shut down the system due to over or under voltage and current conditions.

The board provides system engineers with a tool that monitors overall health and also identifies anomalies and takes corrective action in systems developed to meet today’s interoperability initiatives as put forth by the DoD.

Additional features include power management and cooling control, event sensor logging, electronic keying and card hot-swap monitoring. A redundant IPMB ensure maximum system uptime. The chassis manager operates over an extended temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.

A web-based graphical user interface (GUI) monitors up to 12 fans, eight analog inputs and six external thermistors. All data is presented in a clear, concise graphical representation with complete sensor information available with the click of a mouse. Parameters that can be monitored include health, voltage, fan RPM, power and temperature as well as device ID, serial and port numbers and software versions.

