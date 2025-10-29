Develop & Deploy to Meet MOSA Requirements

Eletter Product

Elma has the widest selection of backplanes, development chassis, and rugged field deployable enclosures based on open standards like SOSA and CMOSS. Choose from 3 to 12 PIC slots. Ask us about proven integration solutions – with our wide ecosystem of hardware and software partners, we can provide sub-assembly solutions for EW, SIGINT, radar, comms and more with CPU, GPU, RF, PNT, Switches, chassis management, IO and more. We work side by side with our customers through the design and development process.

Get the details