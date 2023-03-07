Military Embedded Systems

F-16 electronic warfare contract won by L3Harris Technologies

News

March 07, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Illustration courtesy L3Harris Technologies

MELBOURNE, Florida. L3Harris Technologies has won a contract from Lockheed Martin to buy long-lead material for the Viper Shield electronic warfare (EW) system, the company announced in a statement.

The AN/ALQ-254(V)1 Viper Shield is the baseline EW system for the F-16 Block 70/72 aircraft, and so the contract is intended to support production for the global F-16 fleet, the statement reads.

"This contract, in conjunction with a future full-rate contract award for Viper Shield ship sets, will enable planned production EW capability deliveries for customers worldwide," the company says.

Viper Shield completed the critical design review milestone with Lockheed Martin and the U.S. Air Force late last year. It has demonstrated interoperability with the APG-83 Active Electronically Scanned Array radar, the company adds.

Featured Companies

L3Harris Technologies

1025 W. NASA Boulevard
Melbourne, FL 32919
Website

Lockheed Martin

6801 Rockledge Drive
Bethesda, MD 20817
Website
