MIL-STD-1553A capability added to MAMBA family by Holt Integrated Circuits

Mission Viejo, CA. Holt Integrated Circuits today announced the addition of MIL-STD-1553A capability to its validated MAMBA family of MIL-STD-1553 integrated terminals.

The new device, HI-6139, has a software-controlled 1553A mode, and is otherwise functionally identical and drop-in compatible with Holt’s existing HI-6138 BC/RT/MT device. It therefore provides the possibility of adding 1553A capability to any MAMBA terminal design. The MAMBA family is available in a 48-pin PQFP or 6mm x 6mm QFN package, the world’s smallest MIL-STD-1553 integrated solution. The devices include integrated dual transceivers on-chip and 8K x 17-bit word static RAM with parity. The host interface is via a 40 MHz Serial Peripheral Interface (SPI).

The HI-6139 provides fully compliant 1553A and 1553B capability in a single device and enables the support of legacy 1553A applications with minor software modifications.

The device also provides the option in software for an Alternate RT Status Word, enabling direct control of the RT Status Word bits by the host processor rather than the device.