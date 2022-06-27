Raytheon awarded $41M by MDA to continue developing counter-hypersonic missile

Dan Taylor Technical Editor Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon illustration

TUCSON, Arizona. The Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon another $41 million to continue development of a counter-hypersonic missile known as the Glide Phase Interceptor, according to a company statement.

The MDA made a modification to the contract that would increase its value to $62 million and allows for Raytheon Missiles & Defense to continue maturing the GPI's design, which is being developed to intercept hypersonic weapons in the glide phase of flight.

In addition to maturing the GPI design, Raytheon will also finalize systems requirements and support accelerated development timelines, the statement adds. The initial contract to develop the GPI was awarded last November.

The GPI is designed to defeat weapons traveling more than five times the speed of sound with rapid maneuvers in flight. The glide phase of flight is when the missile has re-entered Earth's atmosphere as it maneuvers toward its target.

The GPI would be integrated into the U.S. Navy's Aegis Weapon System, which is a ship- and shore-based system.