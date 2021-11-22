Counter-hypersonic interceptor in development with Raytheon and MDA

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

TUCSON, Ariz. Raytheon Missiles & Defense has been selected by the Missile Defense Agency (MDA) as one of the companies to develop and test the first interceptor designed to defeat hypersonic threats.

According to the company, the weapon, which will be called Glide Phase Interceptor (GPI), will be designed to defeat the new generation of hypersonic missiles consisting of weapons that are engineered to travel more than five times the speed of sound and manuever rapidly in flight.

Officials claim GPI will be designed to intercept hypersonic weapons in the glide phase of flight, which occurs once a missile has re-entered Earth's atmosphere and is manuevering toward its target. The initial development phase will focus on reducing technical risk, developing technology, and demonstrating the ability to intercept a hypersonic threat.

Developed on behalf of the MDA, GPI will be integrated into the U.S. Navy's Aegis Weapon System, a ship- and shore-based defense system.