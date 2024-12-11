Military Embedded Systems

AI/ML-enabled EW system development garners Pacific Defense follow-on contract

News

December 11, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Pacific Defense

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Pacific Defense and affiliate company Perceptronics announced the award of a follow-on contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) for the development of advanced electronic warfare (EW) mission systems; this latest follow-on agreement expands on previous Pacific Defense AFLCMC EW development efforts and includes further implementation and flight test of U.S. government EW software frameworks.

According to the Pacific Defense announcement of the additional contract, the software frameworks work to standardize data processing and techniques delivery within a Sensor Open System Architecture, or SOSA, aligned hardware and software system, with the systems fully Open Mission Systems (OMS)-compliant for seamless integration with Air Force vehicles and platforms.

The partners' effort also advances the application of artificial Intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) algorithms to the processing of radio frequency (RF) emitters, enabling systems integration and flight demonstration in an open architecture pod in operationally representative environments.

The follow-on contract runs until December 2025, with most of the work performed in Nashua, New Hampshire; El Segundo, California; and Fairfax, Virginia.  

Featured Companies

Pacific Defense

Website
[email protected]

Perceptronics

Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
A.I. - Machine Learning
Topic Tags
Avionics
U.S. Marine Corps photo
News
LITENING targeting pod data links upgraded by Northrop Grumman for U.S. Marine Corps

December 06, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Story
Best In Show awards at AOC 2024: Celebrating excellence in radar/EW, rugged computing, and embedded computers

December 12, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Akima
News
IT services contract with Akima signed by U.S. Indo-Pacific command

December 10, 2024

More Cyber