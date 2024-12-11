AI/ML-enabled EW system development garners Pacific Defense follow-on contract

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Pacific Defense EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Pacific Defense and affiliate company Perceptronics announced the award of a follow-on contract from the U.S. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) for the development of advanced electronic warfare (EW) mission systems; this latest follow-on agreement expands on previous Pacific Defense AFLCMC EW development efforts and includes further implementation and flight test of U.S. government EW software frameworks.

According to the Pacific Defense announcement of the additional contract, the software frameworks work to standardize data processing and techniques delivery within a Sensor Open System Architecture, or SOSA, aligned hardware and software system, with the systems fully Open Mission Systems (OMS)-compliant for seamless integration with Air Force vehicles and platforms.

The partners' effort also advances the application of artificial Intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) algorithms to the processing of radio frequency (RF) emitters, enabling systems integration and flight demonstration in an open architecture pod in operationally representative environments.

The follow-on contract runs until December 2025, with most of the work performed in Nashua, New Hampshire; El Segundo, California; and Fairfax, Virginia.