Airborne EW contract announced by Annapolis Micro Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MES staff photo 60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Annapolis Micro Systems won orders totaling $61.6 million for its RFSoC [RF system-on-chip] and Versal-based solutions -- designed for 3U OpenVPX airborne electronic warfare (EW) applications -- the company announced during the 60th Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, underway in National Harbor, Maryland.

The solutions involved in the contract include FPGA [field-programmable gate array] boards, mezzanine cards, switches, chassis, backplanes, and chassis managers that align with SOSA [Sensor Open System Architecture] Technical Standards, the company stated.

The company did not identify the two clients who made the multiyear order, referring to them only as an applied research laboratory and a "leading defense contractor."

Noah Donaldson, the company's chief technology officer, asserted in the announcement that airborne EW is particularly challenging because of the requirement to process and respond to threats in real time, all while operating in an extreme environment, while at the same time reducing size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP-C).