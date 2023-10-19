Military Embedded Systems

Airborne ISR market driven by need for situational awareness, study says

News

October 19, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Raytheon UK image.

NEW YORK. The global market for airborne ISR [intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance] reached $7.8 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% during the period to 2028, according to a new sturdy from TechSci Research, "Global Airborne ISR Market -- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028."

The global airborne ISR market -- which provides militaries around the world with the means to conduct real-time information gathering, activity monitoring, and situational-awareness maintenance -- involves the use of aircraft, drones, and satellite systems equipped with advanced sensors, cameras, and communications technologies to collect and transmit crucial data across diverse operational scenarios.

The study authors note that airborne ISR market encompasses a wide array of technologies, including high-resolution cameras, radar systems, signals intelligence (SIGINT) sensors, and advanced data-analytics software that transform raw data into actionable insights; the data collected by such platforms enables military and security personnel to make informed decisions, identify threats, monitor activities, and support tactical and strategic planning.

For additional information, visit the TechSci Research website

