Analog Devices focusing on education of current, future engineers at IMS 2022

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Artwork courtesy ADI

INTERNATIONAL MICROWAVE SYMPOSIUM--IMS 2022, DENVER. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) continues to deliver on its promise to educate current and future high-frequency engineers with its own mini-program of MicroApps, workshops, and demonstrations at its booth at IMS, held this week in Denver. The ADI offerings are casual but highly informative sessions often no longer than 15 minutes long, addressing device, circuit, and system levels, including recommended test methods.

Before IMS opened on Monday, Bryan Goldstein, ADI vice president, aerospace and defense, kicked off the pre-show activities with an "RF Boot Camp," in which he shared insights into the development of an RF/microwave transmit/receive system from concept to production. (Click here to listen to the MES podcast from early 2022 in which Goldstein and Military Embedded Systems editorial director John McHale discuss the semiconductor supply chain, radar and electronic warfare (EW) designs, and nurturing engineering talent at the student level.)

Additional ADI workshops at the show cover phased arrays for satellite communications systems, development of phased-array systems for communications and radar, and the development of mmWave frequency up/downconverters.

IMS showgoers can visit the Analog Devices booth at #3050.