Best In Show awards at AUSA 2024: Celebrating excellence in embedded and rugged computing, cyber, interconnect, radar/EW, and more

WASHINGTON. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's Association of the United States Army (AUSA) annual conference.

Advantech won a pair of 4-Star Awards: The first was in the Embedded Computing category, for its MIO-5377R embedded single-board computer (SBC). The MIO-5377R is a 13th-gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3/ U300E P/U-series 3.5" SBC. The second 4-Star Award was for the Advantech RAS-N100 Edge AI rugged computing solution.

In photo: L--Hannah Stinson, Marketing Product & Platform Manager; R--Sara Dhaouadi, Technical Program Manager.

Interface Concept won a 4-Star Award in the Radar/Electronic Warfare category: Its ComEth4682e 3U VPX Ethernet switch is a 3U VPX Gigabit Ethernet switch, based on a new generation of multilayer Ethernet matrix for high-speed embedded interconnect applications requiring 10/25G and 40/100G connectivity.

In photo: Kathleen Rice, Interface Concept Standards Representative (U.S. Army, Retired).

Amphenol won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category for its 3U and 6U VPX Ethernet Switch, which are flexible and ruggedized Ethernet switches that are configurable for various system connectivity, speeds, port types, and interoperation with various high-speed media converters/connectors.

In photo: (L-R) Amphenol's William Kern, Joel Wetsig, Amber Westcott, Tim MacDonald (US Army, Ret.), Arthur Santana.

ITT Cannon won a 4-Star Award in the Interconnect Technology category: MKJ Display Port, a high-speed copper display port that offers higher-speed data lanes, optimized impedance-controlled contact system, and low-smoke zero-halogen cabling, together with military-grade vibration resistance with a ratcheting coupling system.

In photo: Michelle Zimmerman, Director of Marketing.

The Systel team won a 4-Star Award in the 4-Star Award Embedded Computers category, for its Sparrow-Strike Rugged Computer, a next-gen ultra-small-form-factor MIL-SPEC rugged edge compute solution leveraging AI.

In photo: (L-R) Sam Mata, product mgr; Brian Russell, VP of product; Sam Gidel, product architect; Aneesh Kothari, president.

wolfSSL won a 4-Star Award in the Cyber Solutions category for its wolfCrypt FIPS 140-3 embedded engine.

In photo: (L) Omar Akbari, Inside Sales; (R) Eric Blankenhorn, Senior Software Engineer.

Elma won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category. Its Flex VNX+ Development Platform is a portable FlexVNX+ development chassis that accelerates the development and testing of VNX+ plug-in cards (PICs) aligned to both VITA 90 and The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

In photo: (L) Ken Grob, Director, Embedded Technologies; (R) Mark Littlefield, Director, Systems Products.

Atrenne Computing Solutions won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category for its Atrenne Computing Solution 714 Air Flow Through Chassis, which uses reliable active cooling techniques available for systems with high power densities.

In photo: L--Bob Collopy, Regional Sales Manager; R--Jim Tierney, Vice President, Aerospace & Defense Systems

Curtiss-Wright was the winner of a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category, for its VPX-623 Cisco Powered Switch, which offers users the high speed and security capabilities needed for real-time, high-bandwidth, mission-critical networking in a CMOSS/SOSA aligned VPX module.

In photo: Dom Perez, Chief Technology Officer and C-W Technology Fellow.

GMS (General Micro Systems, Inc.) received a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category. Its Cross Domain Airborne Mission System airborne and ground-based systems enable higher levels of real-time security across multidomain secure and public systems during live combat in a compact, lightweight form factor and enhanced security to prevent the removal or tampering of mission-critical data.

In photo: Ben Sharfi, CEO of GMS

Connect Tech won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category: Its Anvil-RX Rugged System is a rugged embedded system powered by the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin that can be deployed at the edge for mission-critical applications in harsh environments.

In photo: (L) Michele Kasza, VP of Sales; (R) Military Embedded Systems sales & marketing director Tom Varcie.

ODU USA was awarded a 4-Star Award In the Interconnect Technology category. Its ODU AMC Series T with Expanded Beam Performance are a family of connectors that are robust, rugged, and watertight and are aimed at use in harsh environmental conditions.

In photo: Robert Mota, Field Application Engineer for ODU.

Astronics won a 4-Star Award in the Test & Measurement category for its ATS-6100 Radio Test Set, a communications tester that combines 19 instruments into one to aid in fault detection and operational verification of radio communications at all levels of deployment.

In photo: L-Tom Tavares, sr. sales manager; R-Elizabeth Cortes, marketing communications manager, Astronics.

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.

Congratulations to all of the Best In Show winners!