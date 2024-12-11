Military Embedded Systems

Combat trainer on display from Northrop Grumman at AOC 2024

News

December 11, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Northrop Grumman

61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Northrop Grumman is showing its Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) -- a training environment that simulates advanced battlespace simulations – at this week's 61st Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention. 

The JTE, according to information from Northrop Grumman, is a reactive battlespace environment designed to help train military personnel to identify and effectively counter hostile missile or artillery threats. The JTE is descsribed as creating high-density radio-frequency (RF) environments by transmitting RF signals that simulate surface-to-air and anti-aircraft artillery radar systems, thereby accurately training combat air crews to defeat or avoid integrated air defense systems (IADS) around the world in a realistic training environment.

The environment, say Northrop Grumman officials, can handle fast-jet, fixed-wing, and rotary-wing defensive measures and can be easily relocated and rapidly reprogrammed with new threat parameters; each JTE can simulate up to six threat systems and users can integrate and control multiple JTEs at the same time to simulate hostile IADS. 

Northrop Grumman can be found at AOC in Booth #611.

