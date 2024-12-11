Combat trainer on display from Northrop Grumman at AOC 2024

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Northrop Grumman 61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Northrop Grumman is showing its Joint Threat Emitter (JTE) -- a training environment that simulates advanced battlespace simulations – at this week's 61st Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention.

The JTE, according to information from Northrop Grumman, is a reactive battlespace environment designed to help train military personnel to identify and effectively counter hostile missile or artillery threats. The JTE is descsribed as creating high-density radio-frequency (RF) environments by transmitting RF signals that simulate surface-to-air and anti-aircraft artillery radar systems, thereby accurately training combat air crews to defeat or avoid integrated air defense systems (IADS) around the world in a realistic training environment.

The environment, say Northrop Grumman officials, can handle fast-jet, fixed-wing, and rotary-wing defensive measures and can be easily relocated and rapidly reprogrammed with new threat parameters; each JTE can simulate up to six threat systems and users can integrate and control multiple JTEs at the same time to simulate hostile IADS.

