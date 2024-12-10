Digital RF jammer from Leonardo to be shown at AOC 2024

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Graphic courtesy Leonardo DRS 61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Leonardo is set to highlight its new DRFM [digital radio frequency memory] jammer that is aimed at delivering platform protection and integrated air defense suppression at the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to take place December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The Leonardo BriteStorm tool is a low size, weight, and power (SWAP) stand-in jammer payload that leverages the latest electronic and digital technologies for use on the battlefield and against sophisticated air defense systems.

According to information from Leonardo, BriteStorm is built to be deployed ahead of the main force to degrade and suppress an adversary’s air-attack systems, protecting friendly forces and enabling mission success. Stand-off jammers perform their missions at long ranges and require large, expensive high-power electronics; such systems normally require crewed platforms that are strategic and few.

Having stand-off jammers enable users to integrate the payload onto attritable uncrewed systems and a wide range of launched effects, meaning that it can be reused for future missions but if it is lost it is not as serious as losing a strategic crewed asset.

AOC 2024 attendees may visit Leonardo at booth #804.