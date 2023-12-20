Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare system prototype for Super Hornets to be built by Raytheon

December 20, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

GOLETA, California. Raytheon will build a prototype of an advanced electronic warfare system for the F/A-18 E/F Super Hornet as part of a new contract with the U.S. Navy, the company announced in a statement.

Known as Advanced Electronic Warfare (ADVEW), this new system is set to replace the existing AN/ALQ-214 integrated defensive electronic countermeasure and AN/ALR-67(V)3 radar warning receiver with a more consolidated solution, the statement reads.

The ADVEW system uses fewer components and has an open architecture design, the company says. Over the course of 36 months, the prototype will undergo several stages, including a preliminary design review, a critical design review, and flight testing, the statement reads.

