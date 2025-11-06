Military Embedded Systems

Electronic warfare tool delivered to U.S. Air Force

News

November 06, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy BAE Systems

HUDSON, N.H. The BAE Systems Compass Call Mission Crew Simulator (CCMCS) -- a simulator for the EA-37B electronic attack mission system -- has been approved and delivered for training by the U.S. Air Force. 

The simulator, according the the BAE Systems announcement, enables crews to undergo realistic training and mission rehearsal by providing a high-fidelity, simulated tactical environment that replicates complex and dynamic scenarios they can encounter during real-world operations. The EA-37B is the U.S. Department of Defense’s (DoD's) only long-range, stand-off, electromagnetic warfare jamming platform that is used to disrupt adversaries’ communication, radar, navigation systems, and air defenses, restricting enemy battlespace coordination and command and control capabilities. 

The CCMCS aims to improve warfighter readiness by providing effective training in a safe, controlled environment that reduces the risk and cost of live-flight training. The CCMCS -- which features the same controls, displays, and systems as the EA-37B aircraft -- provides crew members with essential training on electronic warfare operations, mission planning and execution, resource management, communication, decision-making, and teamwork.

The simulator is available around the clock to support training and mission rehearsals, reducing stress on the EA-37B fleet and improving aircraft availability for operations.

 

 

 

BAE Systems

BAE Systems

U.S. Air Force

Website
