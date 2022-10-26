EW systems from Pacific Defense supporting MOSA approach to go to USMC

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

U.S. Marine Corps photo/by Lance Cpl. Brienna Tuck EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Open systems integrator Pacific Defense has contracted with the U.S. Marine Corps USMC to deliver multiple SX-3000 systems in support of the MAGTF Electronic Warfare Ground Family of Systems (MEGFoS) static site system evaluation effort.

The SX-3000 systems are aligned with The Open Group Sensor Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) Technical Standard and conformant with C5ISR Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS).

The MEGFoS familiy of systems, currently under development, is an electronic warfare (EW) system that aims to counter improvised explosive devices and unmanned aerial surveillance threats while also providing limited counter-communications capabilities.

According to the Pacific Defense announcement of the USMC contract, MEGFoS will use the electromagnetic spectrum to locate and identify adversary forces while simultaneously providing friendly forces with feedback on their operations.

Pacific Defense VP Dr. Niraj Srivastava calls the systems "advanced multi-platform, multi-INT mission solutions fully aligned with the SOSA Technical Standard" that support the 2019 memo by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) mandating a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) for all major defense acquisition programs.