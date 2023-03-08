Five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft approved for sale to Japan

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.38 billion foreign military sale of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and related equipment to the government of Japan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.

Japan plans to buy up to five E-2D aircraft, 12 T56-A-427A engines, six multifunction distribution system joint tactical radio system (MIDS-JTRS) terminals, five APY-9 radars, five integrated navigation control and display systems, 12 embedded GPS/INS receivers, and six ALQ-217 electronic support measures systems.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region," the statement reads. "The proposed sale will improve Japan’s ability to effectively provide homeland defense utilizing an AEW&C capability. Japan will use the E-2D AHE aircraft to provide AEW&C situational awareness of air and naval activity in the Pacific region and to augment its existing E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C fleet. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces."