Military Embedded Systems

Five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft approved for sale to Japan

News

March 08, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Five E-2D Advanced Hawkeye aircraft approved for sale to Japan

WASHINGTON, D.C. The U.S. State Department has approved a possible $1.38 billion foreign military sale of the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft and related equipment to the government of Japan, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in a statement.

Japan plans to buy up to five E-2D aircraft, 12 T56-A-427A engines, six multifunction distribution system joint tactical radio system (MIDS-JTRS) terminals, five APY-9 radars, five integrated navigation control and display systems, 12 embedded GPS/INS receivers, and six ALQ-217 electronic support measures systems.

"This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region," the statement reads. "The proposed sale will improve Japan’s ability to effectively provide homeland defense utilizing an AEW&C capability. Japan will use the E-2D AHE aircraft to provide AEW&C situational awareness of air and naval activity in the Pacific region and to augment its existing E-2C Hawkeye AEW&C fleet. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment into its armed forces."

Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Radar/EW - Power Electronics
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - SIGINT
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - GPS
Comms - Radio
Comms - SDR
Unmanned
U.S. Air Force concept of a design for a low cost unmanned combat aerial vehicle.
News
Air Force plans to field 1,000 UASs for "wingman" operations

March 08, 2023
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Photo courtesy Blighter
News
E-scan radars to be provided to Raytheon, UK MoD for laser weapon project

March 08, 2023
More Radar/EW
A.I.
News
AI-powered headsets to be provided to European army by Invisio

February 28, 2023
More A.I.
Cyber
ASTARTE is enabling safe, simultaneous operation of manned and unmanned aircraft, missiles, and artillery fire in the contested airspace above an Army division. DARPA artist's concept.
News
Software solution for battlefield airspace planning tested by DARPA, services

February 24, 2023
More Cyber