Honeywell completes acquisition of CAES

September 05, 2024

Image via CAES

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina. Honeywell completed its $1.9 billion acquisition of CAES Systems Holdings LLC (CAES) from Advent International, the company announced in a statement.

The acquisition is aimed at bolstering Honeywell's defense and space capabilities by adding high-reliability radio frequency technologies, the statement reads. The addition of CAES allows Honeywell to expand its presence on defense platforms such as the F-35 and AMRAAM, while also positioning itself for growth in new areas like Navy radar and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), the company says.

Honeywell adds that it expects this acquisition to drive long-term growth and diversify its defense offerings globally.

Honeywell

Charlotte, North Carolina
CAES

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
