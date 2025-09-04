Military Embedded Systems

LTAMDS program adds first international supplier in Poland

News

September 04, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Raytheon

KIELCE, Poland. Raytheon signed an agreement with Wojskowe Zakłady Elektroniczne (WZE) to manufacture energy storage assembly modules for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor (LTAMDS), the company announced in a statement.

According to Raytheon, the agreement makes WZE the first international supplier for the LTAMDS program. The modules will support radars designed to provide 360-degree coverage against ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones, the statement reads.

The subcontract builds on offset provisions linked to Poland’s WISLA Phase 2 program. Raytheon previously worked with Polish industry during deliveries for WISLA Phase 1, the company says.

In August 2024, the U.S. Army awarded Raytheon a contract worth more than $2 billion to deliver LTAMDS radars for the United States and Poland. With that deal, Poland became the first international customer to incorporate the sensor into its air and missile defense architecture, the statement adds.

