PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis Micro Systems 3U OpenVPX Ethernet/PCIe/LVDS Switch

This week’s product, the Annapolis Micro Systems WILDSTAR 3U OpenVPX Ethernet/PCIe/LVDS Switch (WP3H20), is a rugged 3U board that provides 6.4Tb/s switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100Gb Ethernet, Gen 4 PCIe and/or LVDS. The switch is VITA 65 compliant and aligns with C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.

Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Motherboard Controller (XCZU5EG)

Designed for performance and security, the WP3H20 supports encrypted secure communication utilizing a Zynq UltraScale+ processor and logically separate data and control plane switches.

Quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 running up to 1.2GHz

Dual-core 32-bit Cortex-R5 real-time processor running up to 533MHz

16nm FinFET+ programmable logic

4 GB 32-bit DDR4 memory running up to 1200MHz

Multiple levels of hardware and software security

Connectivity

The WH3H20 has superior connectivity with its front panel I/O which can be used to connect the system to external data sources. The switch also features high density VITA 91 backplane connectors that double the available density to as many as 128 different pairs of Ethernet.

Features

Separate Logical Data and Control planes

Supports multiple backplane configurations 16 Lanes of 25Gbit capable Ethernet configured as Four 100Gb Fat Pipes 16 Lanes of 10Gbit capable Ethernet. Can be configured as: Four 40Gb Fat Pipes (4x) One 40G Fat Pipe (4x) and 12 Ultra Thin Pipes (1x) 32 Lanes of Gen4 PCI Express and/or 64 LVDS. Can be configured in software as: Four Gen4 x8, or combinations of x4 and x8 up to 8 Gen4 x4 64 LVDS Mix of LVDS and PCIe in PCIe x4/8 LVDS increments

Expansion Plane LVDS customization available

Optional Intel Xeon CPU (D-1746TER) Processor Module (formerly Ice Lake D) 10-core/20 thread processor running up to 3.1 GHz (2.00 GHz Base) 15MB Cache 24 GB DDR4 Memory across three ports

Option for additional 32 Expansion Plane 1.8V LVGPIO instead of eight PCIe lanes/sixteen LVDS on UTP[8:1]

For more information, visit the WP3H20 switch page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

