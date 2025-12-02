PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis Micro Systems 3U OpenVPX Ethernet/PCIe/LVDS Switch

PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Annapolis Micro Systems 3U OpenVPX Ethernet/PCIe/LVDS SwitchSponsored Story
December 02, 2025
This week’s product, the Annapolis Micro Systems WILDSTAR 3U OpenVPX Ethernet/PCIe/LVDS Switch (WP3H20), is a rugged 3U board that provides 6.4Tb/s switching between backplane slots of multiple channels of 100Gb Ethernet, Gen 4 PCIe and/or LVDS. The switch is VITA 65 compliant and aligns with C5ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) and the Sensor Open Systems Architecture, or SOSA, Technical Standard.
Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC Motherboard Controller (XCZU5EG)
Designed for performance and security, the WP3H20 supports encrypted secure communication utilizing a Zynq UltraScale+ processor and logically separate data and control plane switches.
- Quad-core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A53 running up to 1.2GHz
- Dual-core 32-bit Cortex-R5 real-time processor running up to 533MHz
- 16nm FinFET+ programmable logic
- 4 GB 32-bit DDR4 memory running up to 1200MHz
- Multiple levels of hardware and software security
Connectivity
The WH3H20 has superior connectivity with its front panel I/O which can be used to connect the system to external data sources. The switch also features high density VITA 91 backplane connectors that double the available density to as many as 128 different pairs of Ethernet.
Features
- Separate Logical Data and Control planes
- Supports multiple backplane configurations
- 16 Lanes of 25Gbit capable Ethernet configured as Four 100Gb Fat Pipes
- 16 Lanes of 10Gbit capable Ethernet. Can be configured as:
- Four 40Gb Fat Pipes (4x)
- One 40G Fat Pipe (4x) and 12 Ultra Thin Pipes (1x)
- 32 Lanes of Gen4 PCI Express and/or 64 LVDS. Can be configured in software as:
- Four Gen4 x8, or combinations of x4 and x8 up to 8 Gen4 x4
- 64 LVDS
- Mix of LVDS and PCIe in PCIe x4/8 LVDS increments
- Expansion Plane LVDS customization available
- Optional Intel Xeon CPU (D-1746TER) Processor Module (formerly Ice Lake D)
- 10-core/20 thread processor running up to 3.1 GHz (2.00 GHz Base)
- 15MB Cache
- 24 GB DDR4 Memory across three ports
- Option for additional 32 Expansion Plane 1.8V LVGPIO instead of eight PCIe lanes/sixteen LVDS on UTP[8:1]
For more information, visit the WP3H20 switch page here, visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.
Resources:
- To view the WP3H20 switch data sheet, click here.
- To learn about all Annapolis switches, click here.
- To learn about all Annapolis high-density VITA 91 enabled products, click here.
- For SOSA aligned 100Gb Ethernet switching in a 6U VPX form factor, click here.
- For information on the Annapolis SOSA Aligned Ecosystem, click here.
- For sales information, contact [email protected]