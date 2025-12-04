Tactical RF data and analytics to be expanded for NRO by HawkEye 360

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HERNDON, Virginia. HawkEye 360 received 23 months of additional funding from the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the Commercial Systems Program Office (CSPO) to expand its commercial radio-frequency (RF) data and analytics support for U.S. and allied missions, the company announced in a statement.

The extension builds on work that began in January 2022 and will support new satellite technology, a broader range of RF signals and frequencies, and the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve processing speed and geolocation accuracy, the statement reads. HawkEye 360 says the expanded effort is aimed in part at missions tied to U.S. European Command (EUCOM), operational readiness, and security assistance activities.

According to the company, the program uses HawkEye 360’s constellation of satellites to collect and analyze RF emissions, providing insights that can be incorporated into government planning and operational workflows. The additional funding reflects the National Reconnaissance Office’s continued use of commercial RF data within national security architectures, the statement adds.

HawkEye 360 says the ongoing collaboration is intended to enhance the availability and timeliness of taskable, shareable RF data products to support tactical operations in contested and complex environments.