Electronic warfare threat-detection support to be provided to U.S. Army by CACI

News

December 03, 2025

Stock image

RESTON, Virginia. CACI International won a three-year task order worth up to $79 million to continue supporting the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) Center on electronic warfare threat detection and defeat, the company announced in a statement.

The effort focuses on technologies that help Army forces identify and analyze electronic warfare (EW) activity and maintain decision advantage across contested environments, the statement reads. CACI will provide systems engineering and technology development to support C5ISR capabilities that connect networked soldiers and enable data sharing across Army formations, the company says.

Under the task order, CACI will deliver radio-frequency (RF) spectrum support for explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) survivability and electronic countermeasures (ECM) development, with an emphasis on validating the interoperability and performance of EW and ECM systems, the statement reads. The company adds that these activities aim to improve protection for Army personnel and enhance the effectiveness of EW responses against hostile emitters.

