MBDA will lead European consortium to counter hypersonic threats

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy MBDA LE PLESSIS-ROBINSON, France. European defense consortium MBDA announced it will lead a pan-European consortium focused on countering hypersonic missile threats from other nations.

According to the MBDA announcement, it has worked for more than five years on what it calls the AQUILA project, which is aimed at coming up with innovative options for counter-hypersonic air defense and interceptor concepts.

HYDIS² -- the HYpersonic Defence Interceptor Study -- has been proposed by MBDA with a consortium bringing together 19 partners and more than 30 subcontractors across 14 European countries. Among the consortium members are defense groups, institutions, industry experts, and universities, all with recognized expertise in the key technologies/areas needed for the purpose of the study of such a new interceptor. The objective of HYDIS², according to the consortium, is to design various interceptor concepts and mature the associated critical technologies to deliver the best interception solution that fulfills the needs of the four member states -- France, Italy, Germany, and The Netherlands -- and aligns with European Timely Warning and Interception with Space-based Theater surveillance (TWISTER) capability project.

Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA, said: “This project offers a significant European benefit, contributing to European resilience and technological sovereignty by enhancing co-operation and interoperability between EU countries. This project will also contribute to reinforcing the sovereign missile systems industry in Europe, by sustaining and developing critical expertise, technologies and materials; thus boosting European industrial competitiveness. The technologies in the hypersonic domain are evolving, and it is a priority for MBDA to remain at the forefront of innovation, guiding Europe towards the most efficient solution to counter hypersonic threats.”

France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have already confirmed their support and commitment by signing a Letter of Intent and agreeing on initial requirements.