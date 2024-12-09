Military Embedded Systems

Mercury to show its direct RF multi-chip module at AOC 2024

News

December 09, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Mercury Systems

61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Mercury Systems will showcase technology from its Mercury Processing Platform as it shows the RFS1140 demonstration system -- featuring the first direct RF multi-chip module with AMD Versal -- at the Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention, set to take place December 11-13 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The company reports that it will demo its RFS1140 direct RF system-in-package (SiP) intended for use in military and edge-computing environments. According to Mercury, the RFS1140 operates in extended -40 °C to 85 °C temperatures and is qualified to MIL-STD 883 in order to function reliably when subjected to extremes of shock, vibration, altitude, and humidity.

Custom ruggedization options include military temperature ranges, gun-hardening, and radiation tolerance in addition to options regarding physical security, cryptography, and secure boot aimed at protecting confidential data and IP. 

Showgoers may visit Mercury at Booth #616.

Featured Companies

Mercury Systems

50 Minuteman Road
Andover, Massachusetts 01810
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Topic Tags
Avionics
