Open standards, network connectivity the focus for Elma at AOC 2024

December 11, 2024

Open standards, network connectivity the focus for Elma at AOC 2024
61st AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Elma is showcasing its offerings in network connectivity and open standard computing solutions based on open standards like SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] that support the modular open systems approach (MOSA) at this week's 61st Annual AOC [Association of Old Crows] International Symposium & Convention. 

Elma's booth -- shared with partner Interface Concept -- is highlighting the theme of the AOC convention, according to a press release from the company: The reality that superiority in the electromagnetic spectrum will be a key to victory for the U.S. and allied nations in all warfighting domains, in all theaters of operation.

Elma and Interface Concept can be found at Booth #511.

