Military Embedded Systems

Radars to be installed on German Navy F126 frigates by Hensoldt

News

August 20, 2024

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Radars to be installed on German Navy F126 frigates by Hensoldt
Image via Damen Naval

ULM, Germany. Hensoldt won a contract from Thales to supply additional TRS-4D naval radars for the German Navy's F126 frigates, the company announced in a statement.

This new order increases the total value of the contract to more than 200 million euros. Initially contracted in 2022, the order included the delivery of TRS-4D radars for four F126 frigates and a radar segment for a test center. The recent contract extension will see the installation of the radar systems on two more F126 frigates, the company says.

The non-rotating TRS-4D radars, which feature four fixed antenna arrays, will be integrated by Thales to meet the operational and combat requirements of the German Navy, the statement reads.

Featured Companies

HENSOLDT

8614 Westwood Center Dr Ste 550
Vienna, VA 22182
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Sensors
Avionics
Image via Teledyne FLIR
News
Airborne surveillance systems to support maritime search and rescue in Europe

November 21, 2024

More Avionics
A.I.
Blog
GUEST BLOG: How the DoD can win the AI race

November 25, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Tyler Harmon.
Story
New security standards for electronic device detection: Are military and federal facilities ready?

November 25, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
U.S. Space Force photo by Ethan Johnson
Story
Beyond GPS: How the defense industry is building smarter navigation

November 25, 2024

More Comms