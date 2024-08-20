Radars to be installed on German Navy F126 frigates by Hensoldt

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Damen Naval

ULM, Germany. Hensoldt won a contract from Thales to supply additional TRS-4D naval radars for the German Navy's F126 frigates, the company announced in a statement.

This new order increases the total value of the contract to more than 200 million euros. Initially contracted in 2022, the order included the delivery of TRS-4D radars for four F126 frigates and a radar segment for a test center. The recent contract extension will see the installation of the radar systems on two more F126 frigates, the company says.

The non-rotating TRS-4D radars, which feature four fixed antenna arrays, will be integrated by Thales to meet the operational and combat requirements of the German Navy, the statement reads.