Military Embedded Systems

RF converter gets debut at AOC 2023 by CAES

News

December 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

MES staff photo

60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. CAES showcased a new RF converter at its booth at the Association of Old Crows (AOC 2023) annual show this week.

The converter uses 8x transmit and 8x receive channels supporting up to 64 GS/sec with 32 GHz bandwidth. CAES pairs it with Intel's Agilex FPGA [field-programmable gate array] in a 3U VPX- and SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] aligned configuration, combining an FPGA fabric and an RF transceiver in a single package. 

The Tornado direct-to-digital data converter is intended for use in radar, communication, electronic warfare (EW), and signals intelligence (SIGINT) applications. 

Featured Companies

CAES

2121 Crystal Dr
Arlington, Virginia 22202
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms