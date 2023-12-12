RF converter gets debut at AOC 2023 by CAES

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

MES staff photo 60th AOC INTERNATIONAL SYMPOSIUM & CONVENTION, NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. CAES showcased a new RF converter at its booth at the Association of Old Crows (AOC 2023) annual show this week.

The converter uses 8x transmit and 8x receive channels supporting up to 64 GS/sec with 32 GHz bandwidth. CAES pairs it with Intel's Agilex FPGA [field-programmable gate array] in a 3U VPX- and SOSA [Sensor Open Systems Architecture] aligned configuration, combining an FPGA fabric and an RF transceiver in a single package.

The Tornado direct-to-digital data converter is intended for use in radar, communication, electronic warfare (EW), and signals intelligence (SIGINT) applications.