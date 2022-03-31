Military Embedded Systems

RF system-in-package tech to support C4ISR capabilities

March 31, 2022

ANDOVER, Mass. Mercury Systems, Inc. has announced that it received a $4 million order from a leading commercial technology company for advanced silicon packaging to be used in electronic warfare, AESA beamforming, and C4ISR systems.

According to the company, the order was received in Mercury’s fiscal 2022 third quarter and is expected to be delivered over the next several quarters. The company specializes in radio frequency (RF) system-in-package (SiP) technology, as illustrated by the company’s recently announced RFS1140 product.

Officials claim that these capabilities will be designed to enable new sensor processing applications for a variety of defense platforms and programs while the secure and trusted chip-scale open system architecture (OSA) will address the Department of Defense’s (DoD) requirement for onshore manufacturing of critical microelectronics.

The company also claims that this order is a result of Mercury Systems' previously announced strategic investment to expand its custom microelectronics business with the intent to bring commercial silicon technology to the DoD.

